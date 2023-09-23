Landmarks around Duluth Light up in Teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the past ten years Duluth landmarks have lit up in teal during Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance celebrated by hosting the annual “Light Duluth Teal Gala”. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed it “Light Duluth Teal Weekend.”

There will be other events throughout the weekend, most notably when ten Duluth landmarks will shine teal.

The ten landmarks are below:

Bayfront Pavilion

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)

Enger Tower

Giant Voices Building

Glensheen Mansion

Fond-du-Luth Casino

Maurices Headquarters

Peace Church

Pier B Resort & Hotel

Radisson Hotel

The horse carriages in Canal Park are also sporting teal ribbons this weekend. The weekend events bring awareness to Ovarian Cancer which can be difficult to detect.

“It is a very sneaky type of cancer and we just really want women to listen to their bodies, you know go to the doctor if they have any of the most common symptoms,” said the Chair of the Gala Kristin Greer.

Saturday at the DECC, there will be a dinner with games, raffles, and a live auction.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.