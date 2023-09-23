Landmarks around Duluth Light up in Teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Duluth's Enger Tower lit for "Light Duluth Teal Weekend"
Duluth's Enger Tower lit for "Light Duluth Teal Weekend"(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the past ten years Duluth landmarks have lit up in teal during Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance celebrated by hosting the annual “Light Duluth Teal Gala”. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed it “Light Duluth Teal Weekend.”

There will be other events throughout the weekend, most notably when ten Duluth landmarks will shine teal.

The ten landmarks are below:

  • Bayfront Pavilion
  • Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC)
  • Enger Tower
  • Giant Voices Building
  • Glensheen Mansion
  • Fond-du-Luth Casino
  • Maurices Headquarters
  • Peace Church
  • Pier B Resort & Hotel
  • Radisson Hotel

The horse carriages in Canal Park are also sporting teal ribbons this weekend. The weekend events bring awareness to Ovarian Cancer which can be difficult to detect.

“It is a very sneaky type of cancer and we just really want women to listen to their bodies, you know go to the doctor if they have any of the most common symptoms,” said the Chair of the Gala Kristin Greer.

Saturday at the DECC, there will be a dinner with games, raffles, and a live auction.

