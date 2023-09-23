Head of Lakes Kennel Club holds annual dog show this week

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Toddlers in tiaras, but with poodles and pit bulls.

From bulldogs to Shiba Inus, the Head of the Lakes Kennel Club and the Lake Minnetonka Kennel Club are holding their All-Breed dog show this weekend.

The Lake Minnetonka Kennel Club was formed in 1960 and offered most of its events and activities in the Twin Cities up until the pandemic.

Contestants from Northern Wisconsin brought their precious pooches of different breeds to show off their skills and even win some prizes.

The dogs can wow the judges on Obedience, Rally, Agility, and Conformational.

Tina Palks, a frequent dog show contestant enjoys being able to spend time with her dogs, Simba and Maxwell as well as win a wide range of competitions.

“We’ve won all sorts of championships with our dogs. These are two sons of dogs that we’ve bred and today we’ve just achieved his gold championship status so it was very exciting for us,” said Palks.

The All Breed dog show started on Thursday and runs through this weekend.

