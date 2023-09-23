Friday Night Lights: Week 4 Highlights from around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 4 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Pequot Lakes 0, Esko 41, Final

Proctor 8, Two Harbors 47, Final

Cook County 6, Cherry 80, Final

Grand Rapids 14, Hermantown 31, Final

Duluth East 14, Duluth Denfeld 27, Final

Rock Ridge 12, Cloquet 38, Final

Cass Lake-Bena 0, M.I.B 72, Final

GNK 25, International Falls 29, Final

Moose Lake 34, Mesabi East 16, Final

Northwoods 6, Littlefork-Big Falls 68, Final

Scores from Week 4 of the WIAA high school football season:

River Falls 37, Superior 8, Final (Highlights Below)

Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhauser 12, Final

Spooner 45, Barron 28, Final

Bloomer 8, Cumberland 21, Final

Hayward 7, Medford 36, Final

