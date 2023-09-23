Friday Night Lights: Week 4 Highlights from around the Northland
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights and scores from Week 4 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Pequot Lakes 0, Esko 41, Final
Proctor 8, Two Harbors 47, Final
Cook County 6, Cherry 80, Final
Grand Rapids 14, Hermantown 31, Final
Duluth East 14, Duluth Denfeld 27, Final
Rock Ridge 12, Cloquet 38, Final
Cass Lake-Bena 0, M.I.B 72, Final
GNK 25, International Falls 29, Final
Moose Lake 34, Mesabi East 16, Final
Northwoods 6, Littlefork-Big Falls 68, Final
Scores from Week 4 of the WIAA high school football season:
River Falls 37, Superior 8, Final (Highlights Below)
Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhauser 12, Final
Spooner 45, Barron 28, Final
Bloomer 8, Cumberland 21, Final
Hayward 7, Medford 36, Final
