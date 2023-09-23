Duluth mom set to share heart health journey at Northland Heart Walk

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Festivities for the annual Northland Heart Walk kick off at Duluth’s Leif Erikson Park on Saturday at 9 a.m.

In addition to raising money and awareness for heart health, the gathering is an opportunity for survivors to share their stories.

For Grethell Johnson, the past few years have not been a walk in the park.

In 2019, the seemingly healthy mom of two started feeling off.

“I wasn’t able to keep up with the activities that I usually really love to do like biking and hiking,” Johnson said.

Then things got worse.

“I started noticing some extra heartbeats, some chest pressure,” Johnson said.

Doctors started monitoring her heart and came to a startling discovery.

“They called me and said, you need to get to the hospital right away. You actually have a third-degree heart block and you need a pacemaker immediately. That means the top of my heart and the bottom of my heart weren’t communicating with each other to pump correctly,” Johnson said.

Thankfully, with the help of her pacemaker, she’s feeling much better.

Now she’s raising awareness for heart health.

She’ll share her story as the sponsored survivor at this year’s Northland Heart Walk.

The annual gathering brings people together to walk along the lakewalk, raising money for the American Heart Association.

Johnson said it’s important to speak up to your doctor when something feels off.

“Be an advocate for yourself. You know your body best. And so if you feel like something is wrong, bring it up to your doctor. It may be nothing, but we have so many resources here,” Johnson said.

She said it even took her a while to get a proper diagnosis, despite her occupation working at a hospital.

“Funny story is, I actually worked on that floor, I was a cardiac nurse at St. Luke’s working with a cardiologist,” Johnson said.

She’s hoping to save lives with her message.

“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” Johnson said.

