New director of the office of cannabis management says she will not take the role

Dupree steps down
Dupree steps down
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (Northern News Now) -- Just one day after Governor Walz named Erin Dupree as the leader of Minnesota’s new marijuana agency, she is no longer taking the role.

Dupree is currently the vice president of Apple Valley based Loonacy Cannabis Company, which markets hemp and cannabis derived products.

In a statement Dupree released Friday she said:

“This evening I sent a letter to the Governor that I will not be going forward as the Director of the Office of Cannabis Management. This is an industry I am passionate about, and care deeply for; my skills, experience and expertise made me the right person for this job at this moment. I have never knowingly sold any noncompliant product, and when I became aware of them, I removed the products from inventory. Conducting lawful business has been an objective of my business career. However, it has become clear that I have become a distraction that would stand in the way of the important work that needs to be done.”

At this point, it’s not clear who the Governor will replace her with.

