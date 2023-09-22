What to enjoy at Bayfield’s Apple Festival this year

Briggs talks to Kati Anderson about the 61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival
By Ryan Haff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - With the arrival of fall comes a Northland tradition on the shore of Lake Superior.

The 61st Annual Bayfield Apple Festival is coming up in October, and our very own Briggs LeSavage traveled out there to learn what you can expect to find and enjoy this year.

Public Relations Manager Kati Anderson with the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce spoke with Briggs about the crowds they’re expecting, the fun they’ve scheduled, and all the festive food being prepared.

Northern News Now will be hosting live broadcasts from Bayfield on October 6, at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

The festival runs from October 6 through October 8.

For more information on this year’s event, click here.

