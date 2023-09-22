Trail by Trail: Nashwauk, Bessemer, Bayfield

Nashwauk, MN- The new Len Hardy Memorial ATV Trail is now open. The nine-mile, twenty-foot-wide ATV trail connects the city of Nashwauk to the Alborn-Pengilly Railroad Trail. It officially opened last month. The trail was named after a Nashwauk man, who was an ATV, motorized recreation advocate, and Army Veteran. The total project cost was more than $310,000.

Bessemer, MI- The Gogebic Range Trail Authority is hosting its Calvin Kangas Memorial Fall Ride on Saturday. The Fall Ride starts at the Groomer Barn in Bessemer and departs at 9 a.m. sharp. They will ride from the barn to Hiawatha and to Mount Zion, then climb the hill to the top of the lookout. From there they will go to the Bald Mountain Trail to Look-Out Mountain and to the Montreal Gorge before heading back to the Bessemer VFW where there will be burgers, brats, and a raffle. The guided tour is free, but the burgers and brats you must pay for.

Bayfield, WI- The Friends of the Apostle Islands “Access for All” campaign has reached nearly 95% of its goal. They are trying to raise $325,000 by the end of October to help fund an accessible ramp at Meyers Beach, a gateway to the mainland sea caves, and ongoing accessibility initiatives across the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Beachgoers currently have to use a 45-step to reach the shore. They have a Matching Challenge Grant from the Black Spruce Fund that will double all donations up to $25,000. Click here to donate.

