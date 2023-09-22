Superior residents told to shelter in place after gunfire reports

SUPERIOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - Residents in an area of Superior are being told to shelter in place following reports of gunfire early Friday morning.

According to Superior Police Department, at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue.

Authorities say one house was struck by gunfire.

The Superior Police Department is telling all residents in the immediate area to shelter in place and avoid the area overall.

As of last update, emergency response teams are still on-scene.

This is a developing situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

