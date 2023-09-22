Some rounds of rain this weekend beginning today with winds picking up

FRIDAY: Today will feature clouds increasing throughout the day as well as winds increasing throughout the day. Winds will be out of the E at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH by the end of the day. The E wind will also keep temperatures down by the lake, with a high of 71 in Duluth and in the 60′s along the immediate shoreline. There is also a chance of showers as a low-pressure system moves towards us.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be filled with clouds and showers with some breezy conditions. The high will be 64 with winds out of the E at 10-20 MPH and gusting to 30 by the lake. Showers continue into the night and turn into a steady rain for the area’s west of the Twin Ports region.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another day of rain and clouds with windier conditions. Winds will be out of the E at 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 with a steady rain to the west out towards Itasca and Aitkin counties while showers persist to the east in the Twin Ports through Wisconsin.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.