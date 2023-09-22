Some rounds of rain this weekend beginning today with winds picking up

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Today will feature clouds increasing throughout the day as well as winds increasing throughout the day. Winds will be out of the E at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH by the end of the day. The E wind will also keep temperatures down by the lake, with a high of 71 in Duluth and in the 60′s along the immediate shoreline. There is also a chance of showers as a low-pressure system moves towards us.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be filled with clouds and showers with some breezy conditions. The high will be 64 with winds out of the E at 10-20 MPH and gusting to 30 by the lake. Showers continue into the night and turn into a steady rain for the area’s west of the Twin Ports region.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another day of rain and clouds with windier conditions. Winds will be out of the E at 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 with a steady rain to the west out towards Itasca and Aitkin counties while showers persist to the east in the Twin Ports through Wisconsin.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Troy Allan Hill
Sandstone man sentenced to 30 years for attacking couple with hammer
Eric Scott Sherman
Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
SPTEMBER 21, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Mild Friday, chances for rain this weekend
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-21-2023
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-21-2023
Northern News Now
Warm today with chances of rain increasing as we head into the weekend