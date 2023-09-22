Rain back on the schedule for this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see cloudy skies and some dense fog around the head of the lake. There will also be a chance of some scattered showers this afternoon and into the early evening. Tonight there will be a 90% chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the 50′s with breezy winds out of the east 10-15mph. Fog will likely persist.

SATURDAY: The models are once again bringing significant rain this weekend. All week long the models have been back and forth on whether or not the rain will move into the region. But the latest runs all agree with rain. There will be some moderate to heavy rain through the morning. Then a break possible mid-day before more heavy rain into the evening. Winds will be out of the ESE 10-20mph gusting to 35mph. Dense fog will also be possible around the lake. New rain totals between 1-3″ will be possible.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, cloudy, windy, and cool conditions persist. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with winds gusting 30mph out of the east. New rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible.

MONDAY: Monday we will have a chance of some lingering rain showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-60′s with southeast winds 10-15mph.

