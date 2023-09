DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Boy’s Soccer

Denfeld 0 Duluth East 3

Girl’s Soccer

Denfeld 0 Duluth East 1

Cloquet/Carlton 8 Proctor 0

Hermantown 4 Two Harbors 0

Esko 1 Duluth Marshal 1 TIE

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.