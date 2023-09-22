PETS GALORE: Petlandia Pet Expo comes to DECC with dogs, snakes

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Petlandia Pet Expo kicks off on Saturday and there’s plenty of ways to jump into the action.

From cats, dogs, snakes, and more the show will feature many pets from across the Northland to adopt and play with.

One of the main events this year is the DockDogs Northern Stars, a group of dogs that run, jump, and swim to break records from across the country.

Kailey Smith, the President of the DockDogs Northern Stars says she trains her dogs frequently to get them ready to be the best.

“You’re like, oh my gosh, when the dogs had some personal bests to get the farthest out in the pool they’ve ever had and you guys do that together,” she said. “The dogs doing the work but you’re throwing the toy so the dogs are having fun.”

The dogs have broken records in the past one one holds the furthest distance record in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Petlandia will have YouTube creators Snake Discovery so guests can meet the species that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home.

Guests will be able to watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes, and more during the 45-minute program.

Time is reserved after the presentation to touch and hold the reptiles.

Officials are asking that you leave your own pets at home.

Tickets are $12 in advance for adults or $15 at the door.

Kids 12 and under will be able to get in for free.

You can also add a Sunday ticket for $5 to enjoy the fun all weekend.

If you want to check out some dogs, Petlandia is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DECC.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Troy Allan Hill
Sandstone man sentenced to 30 years for attacking couple with hammer
Eric Scott Sherman
Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

New mental health initiative starts in the region.
HopeX offers a new way to address the region’s mental health crisis
The new exhibit helps to celebrate First Witnesses’ plans for a new building in the East...
New Duluth art exhibit brings attention to the prevalence of child abuse
City by City: September 21, 2023
City by City: Hayward, Chisholm, Grand Rapids
Kendall's baby on the way
Kendall joins Northern Life to talk baby girl, award nomination