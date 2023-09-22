PETS GALORE: Petlandia Pet Expo comes to DECC with dogs, snakes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Petlandia Pet Expo kicks off on Saturday and there’s plenty of ways to jump into the action.

From cats, dogs, snakes, and more the show will feature many pets from across the Northland to adopt and play with.

One of the main events this year is the DockDogs Northern Stars, a group of dogs that run, jump, and swim to break records from across the country.

Kailey Smith, the President of the DockDogs Northern Stars says she trains her dogs frequently to get them ready to be the best.

“You’re like, oh my gosh, when the dogs had some personal bests to get the farthest out in the pool they’ve ever had and you guys do that together,” she said. “The dogs doing the work but you’re throwing the toy so the dogs are having fun.”

The dogs have broken records in the past one one holds the furthest distance record in Minnesota.

On Sunday, Petlandia will have YouTube creators Snake Discovery so guests can meet the species that call Minnesota and Wisconsin home.

Guests will be able to watch a salamander eat, debunk turtle myths, touch snakes, and more during the 45-minute program.

Time is reserved after the presentation to touch and hold the reptiles.

Officials are asking that you leave your own pets at home.

Tickets are $12 in advance for adults or $15 at the door.

Kids 12 and under will be able to get in for free.

You can also add a Sunday ticket for $5 to enjoy the fun all weekend.

If you want to check out some dogs, Petlandia is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DECC.

