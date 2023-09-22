Kaylyn Madison and the Bulldogs look to string together another pair of NSIC wins this weekend

Northern News Now at 10pm
By Alexis Bass and Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Led by Head Coach Jim Boos, the seventh-ranked UMD volleyball team welcome league play for the first time at home this weekend.

The 9-1 Bulldogs are coming back home on a four-game winning streak after sweeping their first pair of NSIC teams on the road last weekend.

UMD’s offense hit roughly .400 as a team and kept both of their opponents to a .067 hitting efficiency, thanks to some stellar Bulldog defense led by back-to-back NSIC defensive player of the week Kaylyn Madison.

Despite the Bulldog’s recent successes on both sides of the ball, this weekend will bring in two brand-new tests; Northern State’s top-tier defense and Moorhead’s newly energized leadership.

“In both cases, we need to stay in system,” Coach Boos said. “Northern State is certainly a very difficult serving team, they can really pressure you from the service line. We need to be able to handle that and maintain our ability to run tempo. That was a big reason for our success this weekend. Serve recieve was solid, tempo from pin to pin was really good.”

“This weekend, I just think we are just playing our game, regardless of who’s on the other side,” UMD Libro Kaylyn Madison said. “They are going to keep more balls up than this past weekend, so just being able to keep firing and finding new options if the shot that we usually hit is they’re digging. It’s just being adaptable to who we are going to play.”

First serve against Northern State is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

This one will be broadcast on our my9 sports network.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Duluth Police investigating assault of 2 St. Scholastica students
Duluth Police held a press conference for missing Native American woman, Sheila St. Clair
Duluth Police asking for information on missing Duluth woman 8 years later
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Sophomore Quarterback Kyle Walljasper leads the country in rushing touchdowns.
Bulldog Football ranked 4th nationally in rushing
UMD Hockey generic logo
11 former Bulldogs drafted into Provincial Women’s Hockey League
Saint Scholastica picks up first win of the season over Crown College
UMD Bulldogs defeat Sioux Falls to move to 3-0