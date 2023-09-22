Early voting begins in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Early voting began in Duluth Friday morning.

Early in-person and absentee voting has officially kicked off.

If you’re looking to vote in-person, you can stop by Duluth City Hall during regular business hours from Monday through Friday.

If you plan on using an absentee ballot, you must return it as soon as possible.

Ballots can also be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m on Election day.

General Election voting will take place on Tuesday, November 7, when voters can also cast their ballot at their polling place.

For more information visit, click here.

