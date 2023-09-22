Downtown Ordean Building conversion announced, will add 40 units of residential housing

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new adaptive housing development project aims to bring multi-family units to downtown Duluth.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Titanium Partners announced the conversion project at the Ordean Building and adjacent Ordean Plaza Thursday.

The building is being transformed into a mix-use space with 40 units of residential housing on the top floors and 10,000 square feet of commercial space. The owner of Titanium Partners, Brian Forcier, says this project is a personal one for him.

“My career started in this building, in 1997 I was a property manager in this building so my history goes back, my entire career with this property, and then in 2019 it kind of came full circle and I bought the building from the Ordean foundation with the intention at that time to have nonprofit office space in the building and continue that vision,” said Forcier.

Forcier says studies show there is a higher demand for multi-family housing in urban settings. He says people want to live where they work and want to be a walking distance to attractions like Canal Park and Bayfront. He says an urban setting is also attractive for people working that hybrid work schedule.

“COVID happened and office demand and hybrid work happened, and we had to reimagine and re-envision what the property can be used for,” said Forcier, “we are seeing demand for people wanting to rent apartments in Duluth but work in the metro.”

The project is part of the City’s Imagine Duluth Comprehensive Plan of reusing developed lands.

