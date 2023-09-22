District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Troy Allan Hill
Sandstone man sentenced to 30 years for attacking couple with hammer
Eric Scott Sherman
Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison
DockDogs practice before the Petlandia Pet Expo
PETS GALORE: Petlandia Pet Expo comes to DECC with dogs, snakes
PETS GALORE: Petlandia Pet Expo comes to DECC with dogs, snakes
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species