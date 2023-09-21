Warm today with chances of rain increasing as we head into the weekend
THURSDAY: Today will be another warm day with a high of 79 degrees and mostly sunny skies. There is a chance of thunderstorms across the border waters towards I-Falls and Bemidji, however rain chances are slim to none in the Twin Ports and across Wisconsin. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be a bit cooler for most of the region, with highs in the mid 70′s for most and a lake breeze keeping those along the shoreline cooler. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High will be 73 degrees in Duluth, and in the upper 60′s close to the water.
SATURDAY: Saturday will be cooler with a high of 64 degrees and looks to start partly cloudy with clouds filling in throughout the afternoon. There is a chance of showers in the afternoon and winds will be fairly strong at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25.
