Walz appoints first Cannabis Director

Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Erin DuPree will be Minnesota's first Office of Cannabis Management Director(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) announced the appointment of the state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director Thursday.

Erin DuPree will be starting in the position on October 2nd.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner and a consultant who assists other new start-ups in the implementation phase of business plans.

She is also the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. which is located in Apple Valley.

DuPree is also the founder, vice president of operations, and senior business consultant for Cook and Quinwood Consulting.

She has volunteered with Business Network International, where she has held large scale trainings, seminars, and panel discussions on various topics since 2009.

This position was created by legislation signed into law on May 30 of this year which saw Minnesota join 22 other states in legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The Office of Cannabis Management will regulate cannabis, including the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles.

The office will also be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations for how and when businesses can partake in the industry.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Jaime Elizabeth Scholer
Deer River woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
Troy Allan Hill
Sandstone man sentenced to 30 years for attacking couple with hammer
Eric Scott Sherman
Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wisconsin DNR defends lack of population goal in wolf management plan
SUPERIOR RESIDENTS TOLD TO SHELTER IN PLACE FOLLLOWING GUNFIRE
UPDATE: Superior Police lift ‘shelter-in-place’ after gunfire reports
The building is being transformed into a mix-use space with 40 units of residential housing on...
Downtown Ordean Building conversion announced, will add 40 units of residential housing
New mental health initiative starts in the region.
HopeX offers a new way to address the region’s mental health crisis
Taylor Hamilton and her one-year-old twins Lucinda and Lorelei
A Home of Her Own: A Hibbing mother’s journey into stable housing