Walz appoints first Cannabis Director

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) announced the appointment of the state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director Thursday.

Erin DuPree will be starting in the position on October 2nd.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner and a consultant who assists other new start-ups in the implementation phase of business plans.

She is also the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. which is located in Apple Valley.

DuPree is also the founder, vice president of operations, and senior business consultant for Cook and Quinwood Consulting.

She has volunteered with Business Network International, where she has held large scale trainings, seminars, and panel discussions on various topics since 2009.

This position was created by legislation signed into law on May 30 of this year which saw Minnesota join 22 other states in legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The Office of Cannabis Management will regulate cannabis, including the adult-use market, the Medical Cannabis Program, and for lower-potency hemp edibles.

The office will also be responsible for issuing licenses and developing regulations for how and when businesses can partake in the industry.

