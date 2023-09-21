Vikings get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams, after run-deficient start

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(Lindsey Wasson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The run-deficient Minnesota Vikings acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after the fourth-year player fell out of favor with the coaching staff and behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart.

The Vikings sent a 2026 conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for Akers and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick in the deal, which was pending Akers passing a physical.

Akers, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State, tore his Achilles tendon during the 2021 preseason but recovered quickly enough to contribute in the playoffs during the Rams’ run to a Super Bowl title. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara were Rams assistants during Akers’ first two years there.

Last season, Akers started slowly and clashed enough with the coaches that he was sent away from the team at midseason while the Rams tried to trade him. He returned after the deadline passed without a deal and ramped up his production, recording three straight 100-yard games to close out a dismal season for the then-reigning champions.

After the retirement of Sony Michel, Akers was the clear frontrunner to be the featured ball carrier for coach Sean McVay’s pass-centric offense.

“I know I deserve to be a starter in this league, so this is the year. Keep my head down, go to work, prove myself,” Akers said after reporting to training camp.

But after the Rams put the second-year player Williams ahead of him in the pecking order, they renewed their attempt to trade Akers. The Vikings were a natural fit given their coaches’ familiarity with him and Minnesota’s league-low 69 rushing yards through two games.

