UWS gives Yellowjacket fans something to celebrate on ‘Swarm Night’

UW-Superior Men's soccer team on Swarm Night
UW-Superior Men's soccer team on Swarm Night(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday, the UW-Superior men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-1 and then only a day later were back at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex to face Augsburg University.

It was a non-conference matchup putting UWS up against an undefeated Eagles team that proved to be tough to score on in the first half with the score being 0-0.

In the 67th minute of the match, Superior’s own Jake Kidd caught the goalie sleeping and forced a penalty kick for transfer senior Felipe Oliveira.

He would convert on the penalty kick for the Yellowjackets to take a 1-0 lead until the clock hit zero, giving Augsburg their first loss of the season.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Duluth Police investigating assault of 2 St. Scholastica students
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice
Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth NAACP demands answers following alleged bar assault

Latest News

Minnesota Twins' Christian Vazquez, right, celebrates with teammate Donovan Solano, left, after...
Twins overcome Hunter Greene’s 14 Ks, rally to beat Reds 5-3 and drop AL Central magic number to 1
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks...
Vikings get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams, after run-deficient start
High school volleyball scores.
Prep Volleyball: Duluth East rallies against Rails; Superior hands Hermantown first loss
Sophomore Quarterback Kyle Walljasper leads the country in rushing touchdowns.
Bulldog Football ranked 4th nationally in rushing