UWS gives Yellowjacket fans something to celebrate on ‘Swarm Night’
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday, the UW-Superior men’s soccer team defeated Northwestern 2-1 and then only a day later were back at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex to face Augsburg University.
It was a non-conference matchup putting UWS up against an undefeated Eagles team that proved to be tough to score on in the first half with the score being 0-0.
In the 67th minute of the match, Superior’s own Jake Kidd caught the goalie sleeping and forced a penalty kick for transfer senior Felipe Oliveira.
He would convert on the penalty kick for the Yellowjackets to take a 1-0 lead until the clock hit zero, giving Augsburg their first loss of the season.
Good Game, Jackets’ win. #WeAreSuperior pic.twitter.com/B2V4yK3FyF— UWS Men's Soccer (@UWSmenssoccer) September 21, 2023
