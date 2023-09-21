U of M updates July data incident

University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota(PRNewswire)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The University of Minnesota is providing an update on a data incident that potentially compromised the security of some private information.

The incident occurred on July 21, 2023, when a person claimed to have posted certain admissions, race, and ethnicity information held in a university database on the Internet.

When the university found out about the claim, it started an investigation with forensics officials to assess whether the claim was accurate and credible.

After the investigation, it was found that someone likely gained unauthorized access to a university database in 2021.

Based on the findings, those impacted potentially include individuals who submitted information as a prospective student, attended the university as a student, worked at the university as an employee, or participated in university programs between 1989 and August 2021.

Some of the information leaked could include someone’s full name, address, telephone number, Social Security number, driver’s license or passport information, university identification number, birthdate and demographic information, admissions applications, employment information, as well as other information provided to the university, depending on affiliations during that time period.

However, donations, medical treatment, passwords or credit card information were not found in the database based on the investigation.

In response to the breach, the university says it has improved its overall system security, including increasing data access control measures, reducing the number of people authorized to access sensitive information, expanding multi-factor authentication and other security measures, and increasing monitoring for suspicious activities.

The university is also offering those impacted 12 months of free credit and identity monitoring through a third-party service.

Impacted individuals will be receiving a notice if your information was compromised. The email will come from data-incident@notification.umn.edu and will provide more detail about the steps being taken in response to this incident.

