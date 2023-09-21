Superior YMCA offers free admission for ‘Welcome Week’

By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Douglas County YMCA is offering free admission into its facility for community members to test out all of the amenities.

The facility currently hosts about 5,000 members annually, giving them options to get active, socialize, and test out classes.

The “Welcome Week” offers a different free event each day, from pickleball to adult basketball.

”You meet your neighbors, you meet your community members and that’s like the best part of it all,” Hannah Bourgault, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Superior YMCA, said. “You’re really building a community, as we’ve all been hearing, isolation and loneliness is a really big impact on people’s physical health and mental health that’s like the number one best thing about the Y.”

On Friday, the YMCA will host a “Demo Night” for the community to try out classes including cycling and more.

“We have a water aerobics class which is really good, we have some spin classes, a TRX class, some blackout yoga classes,” Bourgault, said.

The “Welcome Week” is an effort to showcase what there is to do at the Superior YMCA and welcome in new members.

“It’s wonderful to have the increased attendance at the Y, but it’s better to see people making connections with each other and growing their own personal community here at the Y,” she said.

Saturday, the YMCA will host a Community Day for anyone who wants to attend.

The day includes a creek clean-up, a dunk tank, and games for families.

For more information about the Superior Douglas County YMCA and its services, you can visit their website here.

