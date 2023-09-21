Registration for 2024 Grandma’s Marathon opens October 1

2024 Grandma's Marathon Logo(Grandma's Marathon)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Grandma’s Marathon organizers have announced registration for one of the Twin Ports’ biggest events will begin in October.

This includes all three races, Grandma’s Marathon, Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, and the William A. Irvin 5K, which brought over 20,000 participants to Duluth in the previous two years.

According to Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider, their runners are almost as excited to sign up as the actual event.

“If race day is the biggest day of our year, the day registration opens is a close second in terms of excitement for our participants,” said Schneider. “With the great race weekends we’ve had in recent memory, there’s every reason to believe we’ll again see lots of interest starting on October 1 and set ourselves up for another big weekend in June.”

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. To register or find more information, please visit the Grandma’s Marathon website here.

All Grandma’s Marathon weekend races are subject to a tiered pricing system, as outlined below, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

Grandma’s Marathon (9,000 capacity)

  • October 1-October 15 --- $120
  • October 16-December 31 --- $130
  • January 1-March 31 --- $140
  • April 1-June 1--- $150
  • Virtual --- $110

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon (8,000 capacity)

  • October 1-October 15 --- $110
  • October 16-December 31 --- $120
  • January 1-March 31 --- $130
  • April 1-June 1--- $140
  • Virtual --- $100

William A. Irvin 5K (2,700 capacity)

  • October 1-October 15 --- $40
  • October 16-December 31 --- $45
  • January 1-June 1--- $50
  • Virtual --- $35

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon 2-Year Guaranteed Entry (100 capacity)

October 1-June 1 --- $440 (half of the proceeds benefit the Young Athletes Foundation)

The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon is in high demand and will offer a two-year guaranteed entry during this year’s registration that allows participants to secure their spots in both the 2024 and 2025 half marathons while also supporting the Young Athletes Foundation charity.

All registered participants, in any of the weekend’s events, will receive both a finisher shirt and medal after race completion, as well as a free drink coupon that can be redeemed at Bayfront Festival Park during race weekend.

The 2024 race weekend will again feature several community events and activities that are open to the public, including free live music and entertainment at Bayfront Festival Park on Friday and Saturday as well as the Essentia Health Fitness Expo, Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner, and Whipper Snapper Races for Kids.

