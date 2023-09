PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over in Proctor the Hibbing Blue Jackets headed to the soccer field and would go up 2-1 in the first half.

Hibbing would be the only team to score in the second half and get the 3-1 win.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.