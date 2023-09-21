New Duluth art exhibit brings attention to the prevalence of child abuse

First Witness unveils art exhibit
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - United together to protect society’s most vulnerable.

A new art exhibit is highlighting the impact of child abuse in our region. The goal is to bring hope to survivors.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency in Duluth that helps child abuse victims in Minnesota.

The Restoring Hope art exhibit is set up in the Duluth Depot with about 40 different artists displaying their work.

The new exhibit also helps to celebrate First Witnesses’ plans for a new building in the East Hillside neighborhood.

Lauri Ketola, a Carlton County attorney, thanked First Witness for being able to be a voice for those who can not speak up.

”Every child is precious. Every kid has a name and every kid has a dream and every kid deserves to live it out,” Kenota said. “Thank you First Witness for making that a reality for so many kids.”

First Witness said the new building will allow victims to have access to more resources.

Tracie Clanaugh, the Executive Director of First Witness says the new building be a safe space for families.

”First and foremost, we wanted to protect the privacy and confidentiality of families,” Clanaugh said. “We wanted it to be a safe space for families to feel comfortable where they can feel like they can come and experience a healing experience.”

The new building will also allow workers to have more space for forensic interviews.

Some of the funding for the new building came from this year’s legislative session.

The exhibit will be on display starting tomorrow and will be open through Tuesday.

Patrons can visit the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

