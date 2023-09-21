Money for Schools: Duluthians will vote on ballot question for school funding this fall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth public schools will soon be asking voters if they are willing to pay more taxes to fund education.

The district will have two questions on the November ballot, which residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on.

Thursday leaders unveiled information about what they call their Future Forward Referendum.

If it passes it would bring in an additional $7.9 million per year for the schools, but that comes at a cost to taxpayers.

District leaders, principals, and even parents spoke at the event.

Much of the funding would help continue programs in the schools that are currently paid for with one-time pandemic-era money that’s expiring soon.

The money would help fund mental health and emotional support positions and enhance high school graduation programming, possibly improving graduation rates.

School leaders said the money would also help strengthen the technology students have access to, like providing computers for each student.

According to Superintendent John Magas, as technology advances rapidly, teaching students how to use it properly is vital to their future success.

“We have to make sure our kids, our kids here in Duluth are prepared for the future that’s before them. As that develops it’s important that they’re deeply engaged in learning,” Magas said.

Voters will see two questions on their ballots for the referendum.

One would ask about refinancing the school’s current debt, which would bring in $2.6 million per year.

The other would authorize capital projects, bringing in $5.3 million annually for the next 10 years.

That’s the money that would be used to fund technology upgrades like computers, software, and virtual learning.

Leaders with the school district said that for the average homeowner in Duluth, paying for the referendum would add about $11.85 per month to their property taxes.

That number is based on a home valued at $280,000.

The two questions will be on the ballot, voters can choose to approve or deny both, none, or just one of them.

