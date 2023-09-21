Mild Friday, chances for rain this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with some more dense fog developing early Friday morning. Lows will be in the 50′s.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be windy and cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 60′s around the lake, some mid-60′s inland. Wind will be ESE 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. There will be a chance of rain in Pine and Burnett counties, but the rest of the region has a slight chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Models continue to have a tough time with rain chances for Sunday. The new model runs keep the rain southwest of the Ports. Folks in Aitkin and Pine counties will have the best chance of rain. Only giving the Ports a 30% chance of rain. Winds will be strong out of the east 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. Highs will be in the lower 60′s.

