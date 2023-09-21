Hermantown school resource officer speaks out about policy changes

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Amid recent legislative changes regarding School Resource Officers (SROs) positions in Minnesotan schools, Northland leaders are now speaking out about their concerns.

At a roundtable discussion Wednesday, which was hosted by Northern Minnesota DFL Senator Grant Hauschild, Northland SROs, police chiefs, sheriffs, and superintendents shared their unique perspectives. A perspective that comes from their decision to keep SROs in their school districts, even as 50 other agencies pull their officers from schools, due to a new state law.

Hermantown SRO Erika Johnson was one of the people at the roundtable. Johnson says her job is vital for some students in the school district.

“A lot of what we do is de-escalation and preventative measures,” said Johnson. “In instances where, maybe, we are getting in between people and lightly separating people.”

But the new law passed this legislative session has many SRO’s, including Johnson, feeling like they’re unable to do their job properly.

“We really can’t be responding,” said Johnson. “We can’t be really intervening until somebody is either being injured or there is threat of bodily harm.”

Hermantown Police Chief, Jim Crace voiced his concerns about the SRO’s in schools. He’s worried that if an SRO were to separate two students who are in a verbal argument, the officer would lose their license.

“It’s concerning that our SRO’s are being put at risk of civil liability, license, or liability through the post board, and possible criminal liability for doing the job that they were trained to do, said Chief Crace.

Chief Crace used a story from the past to better explain.

“A kid outside the school was throwing rocks and busting the windows, and the School Resource officer under today’s law would have to stand and watch that,” said Chief Crace.

Chief Crace says the SRO would then have to wait for a patrol officer to arrive at the school.

Every law enforcement agent at the roundtable hopes for clarification or change to the law so they can get back to work.

“It really is about guiding, and being that mentor, and being that teacher,” said Johnson. “It’s a role that a lot of SROs take seriously.”

Following the roundtable, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reviewed the law at the request of the state’s Education Department.

AG Ellison went on to clarify the new law change further.

