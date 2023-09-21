Frosty Ridge Alpacas is a labor of love for an international couple that settled in Duluth

By Dave Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “My Alpaca sees something in the distance that’s bothering him.” said Loni Blumerich.

That was the alarm sound of an alpaca provided by El Nino; a seven year old male. He lives with 28 other alpacas and a llama at Frosty Ridge Farm near Duluth. They’re all just a little stand-offish .

“I realized if I need a cuddly animal I need a dog or a cat, alpacas do not fill the bill.” said Loni.

Loni and Horst Blumerich run Frosty Ridge and care for the critters who aren’t big fans of being petted. Loni says they have other charms.

“They’re adorable, they have personalities, they’re easy to keep and I found my niche.” said Loni.

Loni is from New Jersey and Horst is from Germany and the search for their niche brought them to the Northland. Now they make their living from selling alpaca hair products and by giving educational tours of their farm.

“Every year we are crowded with kids from the schools with field trips.” said Horst.

Loni and Horst came to our region to find a kinder and gentler place to live.

“Did you find it here? Yes we did, we love this area, we love the lake and we love the people.” said Loni.

And they love the alpacas despite their tendency to be less than friendly.

Frosty Ridge Alpacas is located on Maple Grove Road. They are open Saturdays and Sundays for tours. Folks can look at the alpacas and llama plus shop in the alpaca product store.

