Ely Hospital requiring masks due to COVID uptick

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Masking will be required at Ely - Bloomensen Community Hospital for the next two weeks.

The hospital made the announcement on its Facebook page today citing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Hospital services at this time will proceed as normal.

