Ely Hospital requiring masks due to COVID uptick

At this time, hospital services will proceed as normal.
At this time, hospital services will proceed as normal.(MGN)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Masking will be required at Ely - Bloomensen Community Hospital for the next two weeks.

The hospital made the announcement on its Facebook page today citing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Ely Hospital is now requiring masks.
Ely Hospital is now requiring masks.(Northern News Now)

Hospital services at this time will proceed as normal.

