Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been sentenced for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Eric Scott Sherman, 37, was sentenced on Wednesday to over 15 years in prison, 10 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Lunger.

Court documents say authorities received a CyberTip from Kik, a messaging app, that Sherman uploaded over 20 separate images and videos between February 23 and March 3, 2020, to the app.

Police then investigated and obtained a search warrant for Sherman’s home and vehicles.

They found multiple images and videos of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition, a Motorola cell phone seized during the search confirmed the phone number and social media account usernames that started the investigation.

It is stated during his plea agreement, Sherman acknowledged that he was charged with and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a four-year-old in 2011.

In 2012, he was sentenced to over seven years in prison and 10 years of conditional release.

Due to this, Sherman was still under supervision when he received and possessed the child pornography in 2020.

Back in May 2023, Sherman pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights with road
Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Duluth Police investigating assault of 2 St. Scholastica students
Duluth Police held a press conference for missing Native American woman, Sheila St. Clair
Duluth Police asking for information on missing Duluth woman 8 years later
Tammy Baldwin in Eau Claire at CVTC
Baldwin Calls out NFL’s Poor Scheduling that Leaves Packers Fans High and Dry, and Reintroduces Go Pack Go Act
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice

Latest News

Troy Allan Hill
Sandstone man sentenced to 30 years for attacking couple with hammer
Kendall's baby on the way
Kendall joins Northern Life to talk baby girl, award nomination
The Superior YMCA is giving free admission into its facility along with free classes and a...
Superior YMCA offers free admission for ‘Welcome Week’
The Superior Douglas County YMCA is offering free admission into its facility for community...
Superior YMCA offers free admission for “Welcome Week”