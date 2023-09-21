Duluth man sentenced to over 15 years on child pornography charges

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man has been sentenced for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Eric Scott Sherman, 37, was sentenced on Wednesday to over 15 years in prison, 10 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Lunger.

Court documents say authorities received a CyberTip from Kik, a messaging app, that Sherman uploaded over 20 separate images and videos between February 23 and March 3, 2020, to the app.

Police then investigated and obtained a search warrant for Sherman’s home and vehicles.

They found multiple images and videos of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition, a Motorola cell phone seized during the search confirmed the phone number and social media account usernames that started the investigation.

It is stated during his plea agreement, Sherman acknowledged that he was charged with and pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a four-year-old in 2011.

In 2012, he was sentenced to over seven years in prison and 10 years of conditional release.

Due to this, Sherman was still under supervision when he received and possessed the child pornography in 2020.

Back in May 2023, Sherman pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.