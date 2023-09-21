Duluth to introduce task force that helps keep residents active all year round

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new task force is coming to Duluth with the hopes of bringing athletic venues to the area.

The Indoor Athletic Venues Task Force will find ways the community can benefit from more indoor sports facilities due to Duluth’s harsh winters.

The City is looking to select about a dozen members to come up with plans to better use the existing indoor spaces, forge effective public-private partnerships, renovate or replace existing venues, as well as plan to construct new ones.

Recommendations created by the task force will then be presented to city leaders and the chair of the task force.

Anyone can apply for the task force, but the city is interested in applicants with experience with athletic programs.

“When we put together this task force, it’s assembled with people that can take a look at this holistically,” said Task Force Chair Tom Fedora. “We cannot afford to have turf wars about this program versus that program, so there needs to be equal weight.”

