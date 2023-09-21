City by City: Hayward, Chisholm, Grand Rapids

Hayward, WI- The annual fall festival celebration returns to Hayward for the start of the new season. The Fall Festival is a one-day event jam-packed with something for the whole family. The fun runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Judging for the annual scarecrow contest will take place throughout the day on Saturday, with a winner announced at 3 p.m. There will be sidewalk sales, a farmers market, craft booths, food trucks and so much more. Additionally, Apple Alley is a pop-up fair within the festival that will have apple-themed foods, face painting and a bake sale.

Chisholm, MN- The Strong Towns Chisholm Community Workshop will be on Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. Strong Towns is a national non-profit helping communities work on financial resiliency. Held at the Chisholm Senior Center, the meeting will be an opportunity for residents to discuss what they hope the future of Chisholm will look like. Topics will address goals for the community and how to keep families in the area. There will be city staff in attendance as well as experts from Strong Town.

Grand Rapids, MN- The Northern Lakes Coin and Currency Club is hosting its 14th annual Fall Coin and Currency Show. The event will be on Saturday, September 23 at the Timberlake Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collectors are welcome to buy and sell coins and currency as well as collecting supplies and agates. Old jewelry and scrap gold can also be sold. Admission is free and all are invited to attend.

