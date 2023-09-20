Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Deer River

DEER RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly hitting a man on the side of the road with a vehicle and fleeing.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the woman from Deer River is expecting charges for felony hit-and-run as well as criminal vehicular homicide.

Clement Nason, 61, also of Deer River, was found at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Highway 6 around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Deer River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says its investigation is ongoing and didn’t share more details about the incident itself.

