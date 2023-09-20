Warm weather is here for the next couple of days with rain chances increasing into the weekend

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will feature a mix of clouds and sun as well as warm weather. Winds out of the S at 5-10 MPH help advect some warmer air into our region bringing above average high temperatures across the region with a high of 75 in Duluth and many areas getting close to 80.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be another warm one with a high of 78 in Duluth and many areas reaching 80+ degrees for high temperatures. There is a 20% chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon though they’ll be more miss than hit. Winds will be out of the S again at 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will be slightly cooler as a front moves over us, brining temps into the lower 70′s for most of the Northland. There is another chance of storms and showers with a 30% chance of rain throughout the day.

