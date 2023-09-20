Summer-like temperatures continue for a bit

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Tonight we will see mostly clear skies. Some dense fog could develop Thursday morning again, reducing visibility. Lows will be in the 50′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. It will be cooler by the lake with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s. Winds begin to pick up out of the east 5-15mph, keeping temperatures cooler around the lake.

SATURDAY: We continue to track a low that will move into the Midwest this weekend. The latest model runs bring some rain across our southern counties on Saturday, but leaving the Ports and north dry. Winds will be strong out of the east 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. More rain is possible into Sunday for the region, but confidence remains low.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Duluth Police investigating assault of 2 St. Scholastica students
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth NAACP demands answers following alleged bar assault

Latest News

Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-20-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 9-20-23
Northern News Now
Warm weather is here for the next couple of days with rain chances increasing into the weekend
Weather recordings - daily 4pm
SEPTEMBER 19, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Patchy dense fog Wednesday morning, chances for rain follow