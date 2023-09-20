Stauber, Klobuchar express concerns to U.S. Coast Guard on closed Grand Marais station

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two lawmakers from Minnesota have expressed “serious concern” to the U.S. Coast Guard on their decision to close a Northland station.

Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican who represents Minnesota’s 8th District, and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sent a letter to the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday asking why they decided to permanently close the Grand Marais Auxiliary U.S. Coast Guard Station (USCG) last year.

After the announcement of the closure back in June of 2021, concerns have been has been raised by many politicians, organizations, local officials, and the public due to the station’s former territory now being divided between the Coast Guard Stations in Bayfield and Duluth, more than 100 miles away.

For nearly 100 years, the Coast Guard station in Grand Marais, called Station (Small) North Superior, has served as a launching point for rescues up the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Since 1988, the station has been staffed on a seasonal basis and responsible for the area of Lake Superior from Taconite Harbor to the international border with Canada.

With the growing number of tourists coming to the North Shore, the station’s importance has expanded, especially in recent years.

In addition, it served a vital role in patrolling and protecting the international border since it was the closed Coast Guard Station.

In the letter to the USCG, the two politicians state:

“[The closure] poses serious public safety risks for thousands of boaters who use Lake Superior throughout the year for fishing, transportation, and recreational activities. The cold water temperatures and unpredictable weather on Lake Superior make it a dangerous place for inexperienced boaters and swimmers, many of whom are unprepared to navigate the harsh conditions of the lake.”

When the closure was announced, Lt. Paul Rhynard, Public Affairs Officer for the Ninth Coast Guard District stated:

“We would not consolidate these stations if we thought it would increase the risk to boaters or the maritime industry. This decision was made after careful research and with the safety of the public as our top priority. Modern boats, aircraft, and strong partnerships with other search-and-rescue agencies allow us to eliminate redundancies and ensure the best use of limited resources.”

This summer was the first since the Station North Superior closed.

Not even a month into the season, there was a fatal accident in June where two teenagers drowned while cliff-jumping at Black Beach in Silver Bay.

After the accident, Senator Grant Hauschild, a DFLer representing northern Minnesota, reached out to Minnesota’s federal delegation raising concerns about the closure.

The USCG stated in its rulemaking document that “the consolidation will result in a more robust response system by increasing staffing levels and capacity at select nearby boat stations.”

In response to this, Klobuchar and Stauber state in the letter to the USCG:

“While we understand the consolidation may optimize operations at other USCG stations, we are concerned that the closure of the station in Grand Marais may lengthen emergency response times and pose a risk to overall maritime safety during emergencies on the North Shore. We are also concerned about the impact the closure will have on the availability of vessel inspections in communities far from Duluth.”

The Cook County Sheriff’s office, the Isle Royale National Park Superintendent, and the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are among a number of local officials contacting political offices about the closure.

They raised concerns that the responsibility to assist boaters and swimmers now be in the hands of local first responders who lack the appropriate equipment, training, and resources for on-water first-responder duties

To combat the lack of assistance nearby, the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced a partnership with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the first Tribal Band and County partnership in the country, for the creation of a new marine search and rescue program.

Both organizations say they were not properly equipped or staffed to take on these new responsibilities, which required specialized equipment and training.

In the last year, the Grand Portage Band says they have responded to numerous calls to rescue visitors to the area who were underprepared for or had underestimated Lake Superior’s open waters.

The Band has been performing searches and rescues that typically would have been carried out by the Coast Guard using existing Band equipment and resources.

In the letter, the politicians state:

“While the Minnesota Legislature has appropriated $3 million for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to purchase a boat and equipment to respond to water emergencies, we remain concerned that local law enforcement still lack the resources to take on some of the first-responder responsibilities previously performed by Station North Superior. Cook County has not been successful to date in attracting additional resources in its marine unit to cover the gap left by the closure of Station North Superior.”

Klobuchar and Stabuer asked the following questions to the USCG:

What criteria did the USCG use to determine that Station North Superior is redundant?

What resources, equipment and training has the USCG provided to local law enforcement following the closure of Station North Superior as they undertake more on-water first responder responsibilities?

What permanent support does the USCG plan to provide to local law enforcement in communities along the North Shore?

How does the USCG plan to ensure that vessel inspections continue to be available for boaters on the North Shore?

What are the USCG’s future plans for the Station North facility?

The politicians asked the USCG to respond by October 6.

