Oasis Del Norte to open Lincoln Park location

Oasis Del Norte food truck
Oasis Del Norte food truck(Oasis Del Norte)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A popular Duluth food truck is now ready to open its first restaurant.

Oasis Del Norte will be opening its first location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at 2401 West Superior Street on September 29.

The taqueria was founded by Eduardo Sandoval Luna in 2015 and opened the taco truck as a way to share his culture with the people of Duluth.

Officials say the new restaurant will offer the same authentic Mexican food that made the taco truck so popular.

The menu will include tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, and more.

In addition, there will be occasional new specials and menu items.

“I’m excited to open the new taqueria and share my food with even more people,” said Sandoval Luna. “I want to bring my Mexican/Latin American culture to the taqueria, one taco at a time.”

The Oasis Del Norte food truck season is winding down but it will be back with a full schedule next year.

