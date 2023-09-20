Hauschild addresses lawmaker letter to Coast Guard on Grand Marais closure

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota lawmakers are speaking out about the U.S. Coast Guard’s decision last year to close its station in Grand Marais.

This week Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Pete Stauber penned a letter to the Coast Guard looking for answers.

It’s an effort championed by another local lawmaker advocating to keep a Coast Guard presence in Grand Marais.

“Lake Superior is a dangerous lake. We have no doubt, we know that seconds and minutes can matter when someone is drowning or a boat capsizes,” said Sen. Grant Hauschild, a DFLer representing Hermantown in St. Paul.

On the north shore, help for people experiencing water emergencies is now further away.

Last fall the Coast Guard closed Station North Superior in Grand Marais, leaving stations in Duluth, Bayfield, and local authorities to operate rescues.

“The Coast Guard closure in Grand Marais is of grave concern because we’ve seen that tourism across the North Shore has really increased over the last several years,” Hauschild said.

Hauschild has been raising awareness about the closure for months.

Now U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Pete Stauber are joining the cause.

The two sent a letter to the U.S. Coast Guard asking several questions about their reason for closing Station North Superior.

They’re asking the Coast Guard Five Questions.

1. What criteria did the USCG use to determine that Station North Superior is redundant?

2. What resources, equipment, and training has the USCG provided to local law enforcement following the closure of Station North Superior as they undertake more on-water first responder responsibilities?

3. What permanent support does the USCG plan to provide to local law enforcement in communities along the North Shore?

4. How does the USCG plan to ensure that vessel inspections continue to be available for boaters on the North Shore?

5. What are the USCG’s future plans for the Station North facility?

Hauschild helped local authorities including the Grand Portage Band and Cook County Sheriff’s Office receive $3 million in funding from the state legislature.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said that will help with training and equipment, but it will take quite a while to become viable.

“We’re two years out from having this go operational. Which is unfortunate,” Eliasen said.

Eliasen said Cook County has funds to purchase two boats and hire two new workers to help with water rescues.

However, he said finding workers is proving difficult.

“The boats are not even the biggest thing, the biggest thing for us right now is getting the staff,” Eliasen said.

Lawmakers asked the Coast Guard to respond to their questions by October 6th.

We reached out to the Coast Guard and Senator Klobuchar for comment but have not obtained a statement.

Representative Pete Stauber offered the following statement.

“Every year, inexperienced boaters and swimmers underestimate Lake Superior’s deadly power and frigid temperatures, leaving the U.S. Coast Guard responsible for their rescue. On the North Shore, the Grand Marais Auxiliary station played a vital role in keeping people safe, and as the number of visitors to the area has grown, their importance only increased. That’s why I am deeply troubled that the U.S. Coast Guard made the decision to close the station. I am proud to team up with Senator Klobuchar to better understand what led the U.S. Coast Guard to make the decision to close the Grand Marais station, and to hopefully encourage them to reconsider.” - Rep. Pete Stauber (R) MN 8th District

For more information about the effort to keep Station North Superior open, click here.

