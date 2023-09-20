Duluth Playhouse gains ownership of Norshor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse says the unwavering support of the community was vital in giving the project...
Duluth Playhouse says the unwavering support of the community was vital in giving the project life.(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic Duluth theater is changing ownership.

Partners of the project celebrated the transfer of ownership to Duluth Playhouse from Sherman Associates on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

The 60 thousand sq. ft. state-of-the-art NorShor Theatre was a vision created from the partnership between the city of Duluth, Sherman Associates and the Duluth Playhouse.

Sherman Associates completed a $29.5 million historic rehabilitation in 2017. Duluth Playhouse has been managing the theater since 2010.

On Tuesday, Mayor Emily Larson applauded the work of the previous administration for helping to lay the foundation for this project.

“These projects are expensive and it’s worth it, these projects require a vision which Don Ness had, and this community embraced, and the community moved forward,” said Larson. “This is a community success and it rests on all of our shoulders to be proud of it.”

The community-based contemporary regional arts center houses a 605-seat main stage theatre, wine bar, and music and theatre classrooms. Duluth Playhouse says the unwavering support of the community was vital in giving the project life.

“A critical part of the success of art is the people who support it, and I want to thank our faithful community that has been supporting the Duluth Playhouse for well over a century,” said Christine Seitz, former Executive Director of Duluth Playhouse.

Duluth Playhouse says last year more than 50,000 patrons visited the NorShor Theater. On any given night, up to 600 people attend a production, also spending money at neighboring shops and restaurants boosting the downtown economy.

“I thank them for supporting this project and for continuing to come to this theater and celebrate our community and what we are doing.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash

Latest News

St. Paul, MN
Walz gets flu shot, encourages others to do the same
Their decision came after a council meeting on Tuesday, which allowed for public input on the...
City Council approves $260,000 body cam purchase for Cloquet Police Department
All-terrain chairs Split Rock
Minnesota state parks introduce all-terrain chairs
Perch lake under habitat restoration
DNR revitalizing Duluth’s Perch Lake for wildlife and recreation