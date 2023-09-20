Duluth Playhouse gains ownership of Norshor Theatre

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A historic Duluth theater is changing ownership.

Partners of the project celebrated the transfer of ownership to Duluth Playhouse from Sherman Associates on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

The 60 thousand sq. ft. state-of-the-art NorShor Theatre was a vision created from the partnership between the city of Duluth, Sherman Associates and the Duluth Playhouse.

Sherman Associates completed a $29.5 million historic rehabilitation in 2017. Duluth Playhouse has been managing the theater since 2010.

On Tuesday, Mayor Emily Larson applauded the work of the previous administration for helping to lay the foundation for this project.

“These projects are expensive and it’s worth it, these projects require a vision which Don Ness had, and this community embraced, and the community moved forward,” said Larson. “This is a community success and it rests on all of our shoulders to be proud of it.”

The community-based contemporary regional arts center houses a 605-seat main stage theatre, wine bar, and music and theatre classrooms. Duluth Playhouse says the unwavering support of the community was vital in giving the project life.

“A critical part of the success of art is the people who support it, and I want to thank our faithful community that has been supporting the Duluth Playhouse for well over a century,” said Christine Seitz, former Executive Director of Duluth Playhouse.

Duluth Playhouse says last year more than 50,000 patrons visited the NorShor Theater. On any given night, up to 600 people attend a production, also spending money at neighboring shops and restaurants boosting the downtown economy.

“I thank them for supporting this project and for continuing to come to this theater and celebrate our community and what we are doing.”

