Duluth Oktoberfest volunteers earned donations for causes like the Gary New Duluth Rec Center

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Oktoberfest could be considered the world’s oldest wedding reception. The annual party began in 1810 with the marriage of Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese in Munich.

Today, even Duluth has an Oktoberfest put on by Kern and Kompany. It takes dozens of volunteers to get the party started and keep it rolling. These servers, for example, are from the UMD Danceline and they’re earning a donation to their organization by helping out. The Kern Krew says just about everyone is welcome to pitch in.

“Whether that’s UMD athletics, clubs or groups; whether that’s high school activities, whether that’s whole neighborhoods that are coming together like Gary New Duluth Rec Center.”

They call themselves the Gary Girls and they’re part of the team making opportunities for their community’s youth.

“We’re reconditioning a park and we’ve done several years’ worth of work on it already, we’ve done over two million dollars worth of renovation,” said Kisty Haller.

Right now, the Gary New Duluth Developmental Alliance is building a skateboard park. Volunteering at Oktoberfest will provide funds for the project. Alliance members feel the work is fun.

“Our group is selling tickets, selling tokens and we run the children’s activities throughout the weekend,” said Haller.

Lindsay Kern tells us the organizations that earn funds by volunteering for events like Oktoberfest and the Air Show are greatly appreciated.

“They have a good time when they’re here and so we love to see those organizations come back year after year,” said Kern.

You’ll likely see the Gary Girls at Oktoberfest again next year because the skate park is only phase three of a five-phase plan for the Gary New Duluth Rec Center.

