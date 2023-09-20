City Council approves $260,000 body cam purchase for Cloquet Police Department

Their decision came after a council meeting on Tuesday, which allowed for public input on the purchase.(KBJR)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Cloquet Police Department wants to buy body cameras and tasers for their officers.

The Cloquet City Council voted unanimously to approve the $260,000 dollar purchase. Their decision came after a council meeting on Tuesday, which allowed for public input on the purchase.

Cloquet Police believe equipping their officers with body cameras will not only strengthen community trust but also lead to improved officer conduct.

As for the tasers, the CPD is currently using an older model. Some of their tasers have been in use since 2004, much longer than the five-year recommended lifespan.

A portion of the money to buy the equipment would come from grant funding. The rest would come from money awarded to Cloquet during the legislative session.

