City by City: Duluth, Iron Range, St. Louis County

Duluth, MN- ATV Minnesota, local ATV clubs and county officials are gathering to begin discussions on a new ATV club in Duluth. This organizational meeting will be held at Mr. D’s Bar and Grill at noon on Thursday, September 21. The goal of this new group is to continue work being done on trails in St. Louis, Lake and Cook Counties. The group will work to find possible connection routes and legal trail opportunities in and around Duluth. Whether or not people already belong to a club they’re invited to attend. Organizers hope to have 50 to 100 riders attend the initial meeting.

Iron Range- The Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) is hosting a new genealogy workshop this fall. The Iron Range Research Center within the MDC will host the six-session workshop. Called “Your Roots” the series will help people discover how to dive into genealogy, ways to organize research and how to share those findings with family members. Sessions start on Saturday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. with Genealogy 101. Registration is required.

St. Louis County, MN- The Mental Health Advisory Council is looking for volunteers. The council serves Duluth and other communities in the southern part of the county. Ideal candidates are described as anyone with professional training related to mental health, lived experiences of their own and those who are passionate about improving services in the area. The application deadline is October 20 and the Mental Health Advisory Council meets the third Thursday of each month. Terms are two years. There is also a board that serves the northern half of the county but it is not seeking volunteers at this time.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Northome, Duluth, Washburn

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.