A warmup is on the way along with a couple chances of rain
TUESDAY: Today will feature sunshine in the morning before clouds roll in after lunchtime. There will be a lake breeze in the Twin Ports and the North Shore, with a high of 68 degrees in Duluth while area’s surrounding will see highs in the low 70′s. Winds will be breezy out of the SE at 10-20 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will see some warm weather with a high of 74 degrees in Duluth and some areas getting close to 80 degrees. Clouds will fill in during the afternoon and there is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms overnight, with higher chances further north.
THURSDAY: Thursday will be another warm one with a high of 76 degrees, there will also be another chance of rain in the afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain or a thunderstorm.
