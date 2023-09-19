Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract, staying on after Pat Sajak departs

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week...
Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2007.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Seacrest will have a familiar face helping him with his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties next year.

Longtime co-host Vanna White is extending her contract with the syndicated game show.

White will stay on for two more years --- through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In June, longtime host Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacrest has been named Sajak’s replacement and is expected to take over the hosting role in the fall of 2024.

Sajak and White have starred in the game show since its debut in 1983.

The two are the longest-running game show hosts in American television history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice

Latest News

Perch lake under habitat restoration
DNR revitalizing Duluth’s Perch Lake for wildlife and recreation
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth NAACP demands answers following alleged bar assault
FILE - Danny Masterson, right, and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his...
Actor Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson after rape convictions
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Texas prisoner accused of killing 22 older women is slain by cellmate while serving life sentence