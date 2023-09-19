Patchy dense fog Wednesday morning, chances for rain follow

By Adam Lorch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies. However, some dense fog could develop across much of the region early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will have mostly cloudy skies and some dense fog, but skies will clear up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph. Temperatures will be cooler by the lake. Overnight there will be a slight chance of some showers, mostly in North-Central Minnesota.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy skies to start, but the clouds will increase in the afternoon to become mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with southeast winds. There will be a 20% chance of some isolated showers.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with winds out of the east. Temperatures will be in the 60′s around the lake. A larger system is still expected to bring a chance of rain this weekend.

