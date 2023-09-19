No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash

Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.(Chief Rick Reichkitzer)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

La Pointe, WI. (Northern News Now) - The La Pointe Fire Department and the Coast Guard are still investigating a boat crash that involved a ferry off of Madeline Island.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to the La Pointe Volunteer Fire Department Chief, the two people aboard the boat were leaving the docks at the beach club restaurant when their boat crashed into a parked ferry. The boat, then became stuck underneath two ferries.

There are no reported injuries but the two passengers were detained until the Coast Guard arrived.

As of Monday afternoon, the chief says no one has been arrested. There is no word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story we will update as they come in.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident
Northshore Inline Marathon
Two women break inline marathon records, cash checks

Latest News

The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless kicked off their annual conference at the DECC Monday.
Homeless coalition hosts conversations about Duluth’s housing issues
Non-profit holds forum on housing conversations at the DECC
The Project Care Free Clinic Pasta Feed is on Wednesday, September 20.
City by City: Two Harbors, Hibbing, Superior
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar