No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash

La Pointe, WI. (Northern News Now) - The La Pointe Fire Department and the Coast Guard are still investigating a boat crash that involved a ferry off of Madeline Island.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to the La Pointe Volunteer Fire Department Chief, the two people aboard the boat were leaving the docks at the beach club restaurant when their boat crashed into a parked ferry. The boat, then became stuck underneath two ferries.

There are no reported injuries but the two passengers were detained until the Coast Guard arrived.

As of Monday afternoon, the chief says no one has been arrested. There is no word on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story we will update as they come in.

