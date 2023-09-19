Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 6-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)((AP Photo/Jim Mone))
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Wild are making their way up North for an open practice.

The NHL team will be at Amsoil Arena on October 3 for a practice that is open to the public.

Officials say the Wild will have their full roster of players as they finish up their preseason schedule of activities.

The last time the Wild held an open practice was back in Duluth in 2021.

More than 1,000 people were in attendance to watch the team.

The event is free and open to the public, including free parking.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

The open practice will be on October 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident

Latest News

UMD Hockey generic logo
11 former Bulldogs drafted into Provincial Women’s Hockey League
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, applauds as he walks off the field...
Wainwright gets 200th win as the Cardinals blank the Brewers 1-0
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Joey Votto...
Phillips gets first major league win and Benson had 3 RBIs to lead Reds over Twins 7-3
United States forward Taylor Heise (27) controls the puck against Canada defender Renata Fast...
Minnesota native picked 1st in inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft