Minnesota Wild coming to Amsoil for open practice

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Wild are making their way up North for an open practice.

The NHL team will be at Amsoil Arena on October 3 for a practice that is open to the public.

Officials say the Wild will have their full roster of players as they finish up their preseason schedule of activities.

The last time the Wild held an open practice was back in Duluth in 2021.

More than 1,000 people were in attendance to watch the team.

The event is free and open to the public, including free parking.

Doors open at 11 a.m.

The open practice will be on October 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

