LSC closing downtown campus as main college campus looks to expand

Lake Superior College's Downtown Campus
Lake Superior College's Downtown Campus(KBJR)
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lake Superior College will be closing its Downtown campus and moving programs back to its main campus next year as the college looks to expand.

The downtown campus, which houses most of its welding, computer-aided design (CAD), and CNC Machining programs under its Manufacturing umbrella, is currently under lease.

However, according to the college, that lease was coming to an end and the college was looking at options to either lease a new building in downtown Duluth or return its programs back to its main campus.

After receiving $8.3 million from the bonding bill passed by the legislative session, the college is using the money to expand its T building on the main campus on Trinity Road. The plan calls for an 8,300-square-foot expansion into the existing lawn and parking lot.

In a statement to Northern News Now, “The parking lot will lose a net of nice spaces, but it will also bring it up to current ADA standards,” said David Kline, Lake Superior’s Vice President of Advancement and External Relations.  “Final drawings are very close to completion by Kraus Anderson Construction.”

Kline says internal demolition of the new space is already underway. LSC’s main campus also got a roof repair and a new air handler in the automotive shop this summer.

The downtown campus will close in May 2024 after the spring semester wraps up.

“We’re excited to have these students and programs back on the main campus where access to student services will be much easier.  We believe prospective students want to take their classes on the main campus in a new facility with the hundreds of other students,” said Kline in a statement.

Just this summer, Northern News Now reported on a pair of lawsuits brought against the school about alleged concerns with the ventilation systems at its downtown campus. According to the college, it says the move to the main campus is not related to the recent lawsuit.

RELATED: Second whistleblower files lawsuit against Lake Superior College

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for any information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash...
Man identified in deadly hit-and-run, State Patrol still looking for information
K9 Ryker
Man hits Sheriff K9 with pipe after assaulting people with ax: Sheriff’s Office
Rustic Bar in the Spirit Valley neighborhood of Duluth
Duluth Police: video shows 2 men assaulted woman at Rustic Bar
A woman was thrown from a pontoon in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion Saturday night.
1 person hurt in Lake Vermilion boating accident
Northshore Inline Marathon
Two women break inline marathon records, cash checks

Latest News

MN DNR K-9 Conservation Unit
Inside the DNR’s K-9 conservation enforcement unit
Northland firefighters receive emotional resiliency training.
Northland firefighters receive emotional resiliency training
Aftermath of boat that crashed into a parked ferry off of Madeline Island.
No injuries in Madeline Island boat, ferry crash
The Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless kicked off their annual conference at the DECC Monday.
Homeless coalition hosts conversations about Duluth’s housing issues