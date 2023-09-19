Duluth Police investigating assault of 2 St. Scholastica students

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are investigating after two College of St. Scholastica (CSS) students were assaulted in downtown Duluth.

Police say the assault happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 near 1st Avenue West and 1st Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old female and a 20-year-old female both with head injuries.

They were then taken to the hospital.

It was not stated what led up to the assault, who was involved, if anyone was arrested, or how badly the students were hurt.

CSS leaders sent a letter to their student body after the attack where they stated downtown Duluth is a “remarkably safe place.”

They also encouraged students to be aware of their surroundings and take care of each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

